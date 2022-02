FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for the vehicle pictured above that was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Officials say this crash happened in the area of Home Avenue just east of Fairfield Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.

The red Fort Fusion was involved in a crash, and when the driver tried to leave the scene, she ran over the legs of the other party involved in the crash.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.