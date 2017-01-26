FWPD searches Eagle Marsh for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department combed Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve Thursday looking for a man reported missing by his family.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report officers found the man’s truck parked near the preserve. His family reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work, and is known to hunt in the area.

Police used helicopters and K9s to search, as well as canvassed the area on foot, but postponed the search at sundown.

The man’s name has not yet been released.