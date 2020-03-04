FWPD releases shooting/stabbing suspect photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking for a man they believe is involved in both a stabbing, then a shooting, at the Villa Capri Apartments this week.

An FWPD spokeswoman says police are looking for 32-year-old Gregory Vaughn Jr., whom police believe was responsible for a stabbing that happened at the apartment complex on Foxpoint Trail at about 1:05am Monday.

Police also say he’s a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the apartment complex’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon that injured one person.

We have his photo at WOWO.com. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.