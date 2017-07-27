FWPD releases image, video of Burger King shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping you can help them track down whoever’s responsible for an attempted robbery that left a woman in critical condition.

Police say surveillance cameras caught footage of a man who approached an employee of the Jefferson Boulevard Burger King and tried to rob her at gunpoint. 26-year-old Brianna Waller was shot in the process. She tried to drive away and the shooter held onto the vehicle for a while before falling off.

Waller was able to drive herself to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect, who can be seen in the dramatic video below, should have suffered significant “road rash” injuries.

If you recognize the man, contact police, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 immediately.