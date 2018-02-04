FWPD prepares to welcome 63rd Basic Recruit Class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tomorrow, the 63rd basic recruit class of the Fort Wayne Police Department, consisting of 28 recruits, will begin their journey towards becoming fully commissioned officers.

“I am honored to welcome these fine young men and women to our academy,” said Police Chief Steve Reed. “I look forward to them serving our residents with distinction and continuing our efforts at keeping our community safe”.

The class is made up of 25 men and 3 women, bringing the department’s staff to 473 when they graduate on June 28th. It’s only budgeted to staff 466 officers, but some of these recruits will allow for known future retirements.

“I’m encouraged by the professionalism and dedication of our new police recruits as they begin their journey today to serve and protect our City,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that supports public safety efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a safe and successful place to live, work and play.”