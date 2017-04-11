FWPD planning addiction workshop to fight rising overdose rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): From January 2016 to February 2016, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 82 drug overdoses. This year, they saw 150 overdoses during the same time period.

In fact, for the past few years, drug overdoses have become a big problem in Indiana, particularly Fort Wayne, with the rise of opioid abuse. Captain Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News the problem is as bad as he’s ever seen:

“Partly because of the heroin problem we’re dealing with right now, but it’s other drugs as well. We’ve seen an 80% increase in drug overdoses. It’s all over the city, all over the county, and affects all age groups, all socioeconomic groups, all races.”

Police will be holding an addiction seminar Saturday, April 22nd at the Public Safety Academy, located on Patriot Crossing in Fort Wayne, from 9am to 3pm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addictions, you should plan on attending. It’s free, but you need to register by clicking on this link.