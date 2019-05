FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department is under investigation for battery.

An officer allegedly battered someone during a DUI arrest last month according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The Indiana State Police have handed their investigation over to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. No formal charges have been filed against the officer, who has been re-assigned until the investigation is finished.

No further information is available at this time.