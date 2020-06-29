FWPD: no arrests, no damage to buildings after truck rally Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say no damage was done to buildings and no arrests were made after an unauthorized truck rally Saturday night at Glenbrook and Glenbrook Commons.

Officers were called to that area just after 8:45 p.m. on a report of a disturbance of a large diesel truck gathering in the parking lots of both properties.

The rally, which police say was organized online, was on private property, with several trucks blocking Lima Road. Police estimated about a thousand trucks and a few thousand people.

Police cleared the parking lots after confirming the event was not authorized by the property manager. This included using never used before text alert from police to those in a geo-fenced area along with audible messages from police.

Most of the area was cleared after an hour.