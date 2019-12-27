FWPD needs help in identifying burglary suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in the burglary of a home on December 7, 2019.

At around 1:00 a.m. on December 7, three unknown people broke the glass of a rear patio door of a home on the 2800 block of Stardale Drive. The three suspects then began ransacking the rooms.

A resident of the home was asleep in the bedroom and woke up as the suspects attempted to kick open the bedroom door. The resident then called the police and the suspects fled the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department needs help in identifying one of the suspects. If anyone knows who this person is, they are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.