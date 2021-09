FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need the public’s help identifying two burglars.

Police say the two men pictured above broke into the Subway restaurant located at 6025 Stellhorn Road back on Aug. 20 at about 5:30 a.m. Officials say the pair then ransacked the restaurant.

The men then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or FWPD at 260-427-1221.