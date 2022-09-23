FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a seventeen-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022.

It is with a very heavy heart that we report this unfortunate news. Please keep Kidd’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The FWPD will be with and support the Officer’s family as we all come together to honor Detective Donald Kidd.

We also understand that many of our community members will be mourning the loss with us, and we humbly ask for privacy for the family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.