FWPD: man set house on fire and threatened to harm himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police says a man set a house on fire and then threatened officers with a weapon this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they were called out to the 4400 block of Warsaw Street near Senate Avenue on a report of a house fire.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of a home. Police add that officials found a note taped to the door and then tried to get the man to come out of the home.

That’s when police say the man came out with a weapon and threatened to harm himself.

Officers say the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The fire is under control.