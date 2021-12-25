FWPD investigating woman’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after what witnesses called “an argument” that happened on Christmas Eve.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of South Lafayette Street at 9:01pm to find the woman inside the home, with life-threatening injuries.

She died at the scene despite efforts from paramedics.

All police would say is that a caller told officers the woman was dead after an argument. The victim’s name an age were not released, nor were further details into the argument or if any suspects were in custody.