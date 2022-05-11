FWPD investigating Wednesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning on the city’s near southeast side.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Holton and Creighton avenues, which is near the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, at 11:21 a.m. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw someone running right after, but no one told officers that they saw the shooting. Shell casings were found near the area of Holton and Creighton. No one was struck or injured.

Two people were detained but then released a short time later. No arrests have been made in the incident.

If you have any information on the shooting, call FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous free P3 tips app.

The incident is still under investigation.