FWPD investigating St. Joe Center Road shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man was shot on St. Joe Center Road Saturday night.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 1600 block of St. Joe Center Rd just before 10:30 p.m., where they found a man standing near the pillars to the strip mall. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics initially listed him in serious condition and he was transported to a local hospital. He was later downgraded to critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was involved in some type of disturbance, which led to shots being fired. An unknown number of people fled the scene following the shooting.

As soon as the victim is able to be interviewed, police plan to gather more information.

Crime scene units are currently searching the scene of the crime, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.