FWPD investigating robbery at jewelry store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a break-in at a jewelry store on the city’s northeast side.

Officers tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 it happened at about 5:10am today at the Will Jewelers on Maysville Road.

Police arrived to find the glass of the front door broken and several broken glass display cases inside, with several pieces of jewelry missing. The company says the cases that were broken into displayed watches, wedding bands, necklaces, and fashion jewelry.

If you saw anything, contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.