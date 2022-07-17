FWPD investigating overnight battery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a battery overnight Sunday left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called on a report of a battery in progress to the 2500 block of River Cove Trail in northeast Fort Wayne at about 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital by a private car.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.