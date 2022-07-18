FWPD investigating near east side shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday evening shooting just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Madison Street at 6:48 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

The incident is still under investigation.