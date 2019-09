FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an explosion on the south side of town this morning.

Police were called to 10600 Majic Port Lane at about 6:40am on reports of an explosion. According to reporter Jeff Bowman with our Partners in News at ABC 21, a large pressurized water tank at Biodyne USA exploded, causing damage to the biochemical company’s building’s interior and roof.

There were no injuries.