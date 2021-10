FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Saint Francis photography students have teamed up with Fort Wayne Police Department to photograph retired and active police dogs.

An event is being held Saturday to sell the calendars that were created. The event will take place in the overflow parking area of the Foellinger Theatre from 1 to 3 p.m.

Calendars are $20 and proceeds will be used to help cover the expenses of caring for both retired and active police dogs.