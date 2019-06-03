FWPD giving out free firearm cable gun locks for Project ChildSafe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department announced they are participating in Project ChildSafe to prevent accidental firearm injuries.

Project ChildSafe is a nationwide child firearms safety education program.

The City of Fort Wayne has seen 17 accidental shootings of children under the age of 18 over the past five years. FWPD Chief, Steve Reed says “This is 17 too many and the Fort Wayne Police Department is making an effort to reduce that number to 0. To do this we need the community’s help.”

The FWPD will be distributing free firearm cable gun locks to all of Fort Wayne Residents in conjunction with Project ChildSafe throughout the month of June.

Mayor Tom Henry says, Fort Wayne’s participation in the Project ChildSafe program is a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring our community is as safe as possible. By working together, we will continue to emphasize the importance of education and using safety precautions when using firearms.”

Chief Reed says, “It is important as gun owners that we make guns less accessible to those who shouldn’t have them. Together we can reduce the number of accidental shootings and create a safer Fort Wayne for our children.”

If you are interested in receiving one of the free firearm cable gun locks, they will be available at the Ed Rousseau Building at the records desk located at 1 E. Main Street. For more information on gun safety go to www.projectchildsafe.org.