FWPD gives “all clear” after investigation of suspicious device

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has cleared a suspicious device that was found just outside of Target on Stellhorn Road.

It started around noon when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a pipe-looking device in the back parking lot of the Target on the corner of Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the hazardous materials crew from the Fort Wayne Police Department was called out. A police robot was also called to the scene to investigate the device.

An officer with the bomb squad and the robot checked out the device and determined it did not pose any threat.

The Chase Bank that is located in the same parking lot closed its drive-thru during the investigation.