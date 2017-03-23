FWPD drug bust nets six arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six people were arrested after Fort Wayne police raided a hotel early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Mark Brooks of the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers with the Vice and Narcotics Division served three separate search warrants on individual hotel rooms at the Coliseum Inn on North Coliseum Blvd shortly before 6am. The search came after police got several complaints and drug tips for that location.

Four women and two men were arrested, facing charges ranging from Maintaining a Common Nuisance to possession of cocaine:

Darelene S. Alvarez

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Jeremy Packer

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Ruthie Jones

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Casey R. Pease

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Dezirae M. Serrato

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Sherrie C. Holloway