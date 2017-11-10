FWPD Deputy Chief investigated for “road rage incident”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a road-rage incident involving a Fort Wayne deputy police chief.

Reports say Derrick Westfield got into a fight on November 4th with a 17-year-old male after an encounter between their vehicles near the roundabout at Auburn and Union Chapel Roads.

The News Sentinel reports that Westfield told police that the juvenile and an 18-year-old were in a car that followed his aggressively. When he pulled over, he claims the juvenile approached and punched him in the face.

The 17-year-old, however, says Westfield cut them off and almost caused an accident, and then pulled over and started pushing them both, provoking him into punching Westfield, who then allegedly put him in a “choke hold” and threw him to the ground.

The incident’s also under review by the FWPD’s Internal Affairs department.