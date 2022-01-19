FWPD closes 1988 triple homicide cold case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has closed a 1988 triple homicide cold case.

Victims Durell Mitchell, 3, Genayle Mitchell, 5, and Jermaine Mitchell, 11, were killed when Jarvis Jefferson—also known as Rohi Israel—threw a fire bomb into a home at 2900 block of Central Drive.

Detectives were approached by the victims’ father wanting to discuss the case. Officials reviewed the case, spoke with several witnesses and former law enforcement officers from the case. Detectives then identified Jefferson who was then identified by family members and friends to have been the person who threw the fire bomb into the home’s front window. The fire bomb caused a massive and intense fire that killed the three children and injured several other family members.

Detectives then learned that Jefferson died of a drug overdose on Dec. 28, 2020.

Fort Wayne Police believe that there is overwhelming evidence in the case and that charges would have been filed against Jefferson for three counts of murder.