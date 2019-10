FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

The department is looking for these persons of interest in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Broadway Grill on the 1400 block of Broadway Street on the evening of Saturday September 28.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.