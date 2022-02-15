FWPD asking for public’s help in robbery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery case.

Police say the man on the bike pictured above is the suspect in a robbery at Lee’s Chicken located at Stellhorn and Maplecrest Monday at 5:14 p.m. Officials say he was seen riding on Maplecrest prior to the robbery then south afterward.

Police describe the suspect as six feet tall with a medium to slender build.

If you recognize this man or may have had this bike stolen or lying in your yard, call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.