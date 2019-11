Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for help from the public in locating a person of interest in a series of robberies this week across the Summit City.

Thirty-five year old Justin David Walls is described as a male, white, 6’1″, 158 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous; do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Call 9-1-1 and give his location and a description of his clothing.