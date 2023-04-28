FWPD arrests man wanted in connection to fast food burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to several fast food restaurant burglaries.

Police say David Sylvester, 54, was driving a stolen maroon Chevrolet Malibu that police found near the Hallmark Inn located at 3730 E. Washington Boulevard Thursday afternoon at 2:39 p.m.

When police say they tried to arrest Sylvester, he allegedly fled in his car and struck multiple police cars. Sylvester was then arrested after he crashed his car into a concrete median in the road outside of the inn parking lot.

He reportedly further resisted arrested but was taken into custody. No one was injured. Sylvester is facing charges of burglary, theft of property/vehicle parts, resisting law enforcement—fleeing in a vehicle and physical, possession of paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a crash.