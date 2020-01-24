FWPD arrests four in pair of drug raids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police made several arrests Thursday in a pair of drug raids that officers say are connected.

The first raid happened at 7:05am at 1101 Stophlet Street, when officers, acting on a confidential tip, searched the home and found marijuana, numerous opioid pills, multiple boxes of ammunition, two semi-automatic pistols, one revolver, $2,800 in cash, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and equipment.

43-year-old Kimberly Fields was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

35-year-old Shane McLaughlin was arrested on felony charges of possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic drug, misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and possession of marijuana, and on an outstanding warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.

Around 40 minutes after the first raid, police searched 1611 Spring Street, again acting on confidential tip info. They found methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and one pistol. They also found the house to be in “very unsanitary and unsafe” conditions. Five children, four dogs, and five cats were removed from the house, which was condemned for “numerous reasons.”

36-year-old James Martz Sr. was arrested for dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a common nuisance, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Aaron Stefanski was arrested on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, plus a misdemeanor charge of dealing marijuana.