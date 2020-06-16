FWPD arrests five for “hijacking” protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police made a handful of arrests yesterday during otherwise peaceful protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena, officers have been working over the last few weeks to identify several people who have been intent on interfering with and escalating the protests.

“(Monday) officers arrested five of the many people we have been observing for their involvement in Courthouse Park criminal activity. Thomas Manning showed up at Courthouse Park and began hitting things with a bat he brought to the protest. Citizens at the protest were concerned enough to call 911 for help. Officers did find and arrest Manning for disorderly conduct as well as other charges stemming from prior incidents.”

Four other subjects were arrested for criminal activity as well. The full list is below:

Natalie Lackey, 18, rioting and disorderly conduct

Jorge Oliva, 26, rioting, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of traffic

Demetrius Griffin, 20, rioting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, obstruction of traffic

Thomas Manning, 19, rioting, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Courtenay Willis, 23, obstruction of traffic, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, rioting, disorderly conduct