FWHA receives emergency housing vouchers from HUD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Housing Authority has been awarded some emergency housing vouchers (EHV) to help families in need.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tuesday gave the FWHA 46 emergency vouchers, which are to be used for those who rent their home but are struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also allow for participation in the FWHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The FWHA says the emergency voucher program will be managed through a direct referral process, and they’re asking HUD for 54 more vouchers for a total possible allocation of 100.

The FWHA adds that the EHV program will provide a pathway to permanent housing for the homeless, those at risk of being homeless, and victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. In addition to the rental subsidy, the vouchers will also provide families with housing search and monetary assistance to remove leasing barriers.