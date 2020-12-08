FWHA joins program to prevent foster youth homelessness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national initiative will offer Fort Wayne youth a pathway to avoid homelessness.

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority, The Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana Department of Child Services have partnered to support the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative.

Since it was launched in June of last year, 26 states have received nearly $6-million in funding to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in or have recently left the foster care system without a home to go to.

“HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative expands FWHA’s programming to assist young adults as they transition from foster care. I am delighted FWHA will play a significant role in providing stable housing and access to self-sufficiency programs to FYI participants,” said FWHA Vice President of Operations, Tiffany A. Gonzalez.

The program provides up to 36 months of housing assistance and supportive services to youth with a child welfare history. You can learn more about the program at FWHA.org.