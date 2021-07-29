FWFD to relocate Station 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne fire station is moving.

City officials announced plans Thursday to build a new Fire Station 14 at the corner of East State Blvd. and Reed Road, replacing the existing one already on Reed a few blocks to the north.

The City says the new $1.3-million building will allow for more space for firefighters and to help serve a growing area, with plans to start construction this fall, with a summer 2022 target opening date.

A public hearing on the plan is set for August 9th.

“This is a necessary step to help ensure that we continue to provide the best public safety services possible,” said Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “The new fire station will increase our ability to provide the lifesaving service that the City expects from its fire department.”