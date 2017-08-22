FWFD set to kick off 2017 Fill the Boot campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign is set to begin Thursday, August 24.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department partners with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) each year to raise money for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

For more than 60 years, the campaign has helped free individuals from the harm of muscle diseases that take away everyday freedoms such as walking, hugging and playing.

More than 300 members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Local 124 will station themselves at intersections throughout the city with boots in hand asking for donations in support of MDA.

Funds raised through the 2017 Fill the Boot campaign will help MDA fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs, as well as send more than 50 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will donate the first dollar at the Fill the Boot kickoff this Wednesday at Fort Wayne Fire Station 1, 419 East Main Street.