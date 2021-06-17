FWFD responds to multiple Wednesday night fires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne fire crews responded to a pair of house fires yesterday.

First, firefighters were called to a home in the 3400 block of Hoagland Ave. a few minutes before 7pm. It broke out on the house’s second floor, damaging both a bedroom and the attic. Four adults managed to get out safely and the blaze was under control within a half hour.

Then just after 10:30pm, crews were called to a home in the 6100 block of Salge Drive to find the rear wall and roof of a house on fire; the homeowner made it out safely and crews were able to save a cat while dealing with the blaze.

Both fires are still under investigation.