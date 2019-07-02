FWFD promotes safe, responsible fireworks use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is promoting safe and responsible firework use amid the upcoming holiday.

Fireworks are a traditional way to celebrate Independence Day, however fun can turn fun into pain when injured by fireworks.

Some fireworks seem harmless, for instance, sparklers. Sparklers can reach 1800 degrees Fahrenheit which is hot enough to melt gold.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s firework injury report in 2017 shows the following statistics:

77% of all reported firework injuries occurred from July 1-7

39.5% of all firework injuries occurred on July 4 alone.

More than 1/3 of all reported firework-related injuries were to hands and fingers.

11.7% account for eye injuries

49% of injuries were caused by firecrackers, rockets and sparklers

61.3% of injuries occurred on private property

The Fort Wayne Fire Department suggests that you enjoy fireworks at a professional event. However, if you do purchase fireworks for private use, the FWPD wants you to be responsible and take the following safety precautions:

Never let children play with, handle or light any fireworks

Always follow directions and warning labels on fireworks. If there aren’t any directions or warning labels, then do not use it.

Be considerate of your neighbors and their property

Remember those with PTSD may have painful memories triggered by sudden, loud explosive noises and flashes of light.

Always store fireworks in a cool and dry place and out of reach from children

Wear eye and hand protection at all times when setting off fireworks

Always set off fireworks in an open area and keep all spectators a safe distance away from the shooting site.

Use care with fireworks in the vicinity of your launch zone. Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury. Fireworks awaiting use should be kept in a closed container to prevent falling sparks from igniting them.

Only light one firework at a time

Never hold a firework in your hand when lighting it

Do not attempt to re-light, alter or fix a “dud” firework

Do not alter any fireworks or make your own

Have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose or bucket of water on hand

Soak fireworks in water before throwing them away

Adults should clean up after the fireworks show and also on the next day when you can see the area. That will prevent someone from being harmed from a dud or a firework that didn’t explode.

Please be considerate of your pets as fireworks can cause them a great amount of stress.

Firework ordinances for the City of Fort Wayne: