FWFD gives fireworks safety tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Fire Department is offering some safety tips to promote safe fireworks use this Independence Day weekend.

The City of Fort Wayne dates and times for the use of consumer fireworks are June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through July 9 between 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset (11 p.m.). July 4th hours are between 10 a.m. and midnight.

FWFD offered the following safety tips for using personal fireworks: