FWFD fights pair of blazes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): No injuries were reported after a pair of fires the Fort Wayne Fire Department dealt with Monday.

First, firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of Curdes Avenue at about 4:45pm to find a fire in the home’s upstairs bedroom and hallway. One adult and four dogs had gotten out of the home before firefighters arrived. It was declared under control within 20 minutes.

Then, firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Innsbruck Drive for a fire inside an attached garage at about 9:19pm. Four people inside the home had self-evacuated as firefighters kept the blaze confined to the garage. The fire was under control about 15 minutes later.

Both fires are under investigation.