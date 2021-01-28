FWCS to welcome back fans at sporting events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thanks to improving COVID-19 case numbers, a limited number of fans can start attending Fort Wayne Community Schools sporting events soon.

The school district announced Wednesday that two tickets will be allotted to each rostered student-athlete for most sports, starting today.

Beginning tomorrow, we will allow a limited number of fans to attend HS athletic events. 2 tickets are allotted to each rostered student-athlete for family for most sports. Tickets must be purchased through https://t.co/ockeBLfahQ. Updated guidelines: https://t.co/Ujbz2D2CkM pic.twitter.com/5Z5qdSEXVr — FWCS (@FWCommSchools) January 27, 2021

There will still be guidelines to follow, including social distancing, and the wearing of face masks will be required at all events at all times. Tickets also have to be bought through TicketsPicket.com.

You can find the full guidelines here.

Indiana’s crowd size limits will be relaxed starting next week, following recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.