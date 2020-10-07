FWCS to tweak online class attendance rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools students learning remotely this year will see some changes to attendance procedures next week.

According to the Journal Gazette, the school board went over those changes during a meeting yesterday to address a lack of engagement and some inconsistent practices.

They’re specifically looking at middle and high school students; some are logging off as soon as their teacher marks them down as present, for example.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says those who are either unsuccessful with virtual learning or who aren’t doing the work will be told to return to in-person classes.

Nearly 38% of middle school students and 40% of high school students are currently enrolled in virtual learning for this semester.