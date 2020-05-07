FWCS to replace traditional commencement with virtual ceremony honoring the class of 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Calling the decision, heartbreaking, Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said that this year’s graduating class will be honored in a virtual commencement ceremony.

Robinson said that school officials considered several options for traditional in-person ceremonies, but, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, could not guarantee safety for students or onlookers.

Schools will distribute caps, gowns and other graduation materials over the next two weeks according to the following schedule. Students will receive additional information on what time they should attend the pick-up at school to stagger arrivals.

Seniors can pick up their materials at assigned times from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.:

Tuesday, May 12, South Side High School

Thursday, May 14, Snider High School

Friday, May 15, Northrop High School

Tuesday, May 19, Wayne High School

Wednesday, May 20, North Side High School

During the material pick-up, all seniors will receive a yard sign designating their status as a member of the Class of 2020 with their high school logo, as well as a cap and gown. A professional photographer will be present to take individual pictures of the seniors for the virtual graduation.

Diplomas and awards will be distributed to seniors in a drive-through event to take place on the schools’ already scheduled graduation dates June 4-6. Details are being finalized and will be shared when ready.

“Nothing can replace the milestones missed by these seniors, but we hope our graduates can make their own special memories and know that we are thinking of them during this time,” Dr. Robinson said. “We know they will go on to become successful in their future endeavors, and this experience will only make them stronger.”