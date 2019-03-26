FWCS to host Kindergarten registration tonight

Darrin Wright
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s already time for some parents to be thinking about the next school year.

Fort Wayne Community Schools will be hosting a Kindergarten registration event tonight at 6pm at elementary schools district-wide.

Parents can tour the school and learn more about the kindergarten program and meet with teachers, as well as receive tips on how to help their kids transition to a new school and find out about immunization requirements and transportation rules.

You’ll need to bring an ID, your child’s birth certificate, your child’s immunization history, and two proofs of residence.

