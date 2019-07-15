FWCS to host first district-wide technology conference Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools will have its first district-wide technology conference Tuesday.

The Ignite Tech Conference is free and open to everyone, giving teachers, administrators and the general public an opportunity to learn new ways to integrate technology into the classroom.

The conference will last throughout the day, with the keynote speaker, Captain Barrington Irving, set to speak at 8:30 a.m. Irving is the youngest person to successfully solo around the world at 23 years old. Now 35, he is an explorer who investigates real world STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) problems across the globe.

Following Irvington, several break-out sessions will be provided that cover a wide range of topics, including: video editing, Google applications, Microsoft 365 applications, 3-D printing, coding, podcasting and getting the most out of programs.

The Ignite Tech Conference will take place at North Side High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Click here for more details.