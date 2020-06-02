FWCS to hold virtual commencements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be holding a virtual commencement for its class of 2020 later this month.

While diplomas will be delivered to the district’s 2,070 graduates this week, a series of virtual commencements are set for the week of June 22nd on the school district’s YouTube channel, according to an FWCS press release.

Each high school will have its own day that week: Wayne High School on the 22nd, North Side on the 23rd, Northrop on the 24th, Snider on the 25th, and South Side on the 26th.

Each commencement will also be available for later viewing.