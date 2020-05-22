FWCS to hold graduation “parades”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be holding a unique celebration of its graduates early next month.

As you know, school districts across the country were closed due to coronavirus-related precautions. Fort Wayne Community Schools was no exception, meaning the class of 2020 wouldn’t be walking the stage to get their diplomas.

Instead, they’ll get them in a kind of parade. From June 4th through the 6th, students will be invited to decorate their cars and drive in special parades at their respective high schools to pick up their diplomas. Families can join their graduates, but the school district is also requesting that there only be one vehicle per graduate.

You can find the full schedule below:

• North Side High School, June 5th from 4pm to 7 pm. Enter from Northside Drive and follow the circle drive. Last names A-G are set for 4pm to 5 pm; last names H-O from 5pm to 6 pm; and last names P-Z from 6pm to 7pm.

• Northrop High School, June 5th from 5pm to 8pm. Enter from Cook Road. Last names A-H are set for 5pm to 6pm; last names I-R from 6pm to 7pm; and last names S-Z from 7pm to 8pm.

• Snider High School, June 6th from 10am to 1pm. Enter from the west on Fairlawn Pass. Last names A-C from 10am to 10:30am; last names D-H from 10:30am to 11am; last names I-M from 11am to 11:30am; last names N-R from 11:30am to noon; last names S-Z from noon to 12:30pm; and the slot from 12:30pm to 1pm is for anyone who missed their window.

• South Side High School, June 6th from noon to 2pm. Enter from Calhoun Street. Last names A-E from noon to 12:25pm.; last names F-J from 12:25pm to 12:50 pm; last names K-O from 12:50pm to 1:15 pm; last names P-T are set for 1:15pm to 1:35 pm; and last names U-Z from 1:35pm to 2pm.

• Wayne High School, June 4th 6pm to 8pm. Enter from Winchester Road and follow the bus lane. Last names A-G from 6pm to 6:40pm; last names H-O from 6:40pm to 7:20pm; and last names P-Z are set for 7:20pm to 8pm.