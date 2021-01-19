FWCS to continue in-person learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In-person learning will continue at Fort Wayne Community Schools for now, at least.

District spokeswoman Krista Stockman told the Journal Gazette Monday that while cases of COVID-19 among both students and school employees are trending upward, school leaders don’t think there’s a need just yet to put a district-wide pause on in-person learning.

Over 100 schools in Allen County reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases yesterday, with 427 of them coming from FWCS schools. Carroll High School has the most student cases, with 66.