FWCS to adopt e-learning this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The coronavirus pandemic has forced a local school district to speed up its technology plans.

Fort Wayne Community Schools initially planned to provide every student with a tablet or laptop for e-learning in the fall of 2021, but according to a letter issued to families by Superintendent Wendy Robinson, the plan has changed.

Now the district is eyeing a launch for this fall instead. FWCS is one of the few big area school districts currently without a set e-learning solution for days when school can’t be held in-person, but the shutdown of schools as a result of COVID-19 forced school officials to improvise.

Robinson says the district will announce details on the plan next week.