FWCS to add online only option for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools students will have the option to go fully online next school year.

According to the Journal Gazette, the new Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will accept up to 720 students this June in grades K-through-12 and will be entirely online.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says while most students learn best in person, there are some who actually do better in a virtual environment, so this option was created for those situations.

Only 50 students for elementary grade levels, and 60 students per middle school and high school grade levels, will get in via a lottery system. All needed equipment will be provided by the school district.