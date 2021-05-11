FWCS teachers to receive up to $2K stipends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers and Staff at Fort Wayne Community Schools will see a bonus in the near future.

The School Board last night voted to authorize stipends of $1,000 to $2,000 in extra pay, with the money coming from federal coronavirus relief funds.

Salaried teachers and administrators who worked the full 2020-2021 school year will get the biggest amount, and our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the amounts are also prorated for those who may have been hired to start in the middle of the school year.

A total of $7-million is going toward the stipends, out of a total of $150-million in COVID relief funds that FWCS is receiving.